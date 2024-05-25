Baden Street Settlement to receive $8.1M in state funding for expansion, renovation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Baden Street Settlement, a community organization that has served Rochester for 120 years, will receive $8.1 million from the state budget for expansion and renovation projects.

The funding will help Baden Street Settlement construct a new facility, renovate its gymnasium, and expand essential services including emergency assistance, youth and adult development, peer services, and senior services.

“This funding will allow them to phase out those buildings, and build brand-new buildings that will also position them to be eligible for different funding from New York State as it relates to some of our educational funding programs,” said Assemblymember Demond Meeks.

Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember Meeks made the announcement on Friday during a visit to Baden Street Settlement. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who were also in attendance, expressed their gratitude for the much-needed funding to provide support in Monroe County.

Baden Street Settlement provides a variety of services to the community, such as a child development center, counseling and substance abuse support, and emergency family assistance.