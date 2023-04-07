Bald eagle takes flight in Capital Region after rescue by DEC officials

GILBOA, N.Y. — A bald eagle took flight two months after the eagle snow plow workers found the eagle in poor health in Capitol Region.

The eagle was found in a snowbank in the Town of Gilboa. DEC wildlife rehabbers took the eagle to a rehab facility covered in a blanket. Thankfully, the eagle responded well to treatment at the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center and later at the Cornell Wildlife Health Center.

“I picked up the bird to move it to another location and it couldn’t even hold its head up. The bird was in pretty rough shape when I arrived,” said Justanna Bohling, Environmental Conservation Office for the DEC.

Last week, the eagle was released as spectators watched.