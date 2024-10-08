Ballet in East Rochester will tell story of Edgar Allen Poe’s efforts to save his wife

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Ballet Company in East Rochester is getting into the Halloween spirit with a fall fundraiser. The nonprofit will present “Echoes of Poe: A Ballet Soirée”.

News10NBC was live at the ballet company, speaking to performers about how they’re preparing for the production about the life of Edgar Allen Poe and his wife.

Anna Ackerman is playing Virginia Eliza Poe, who dies of tuberculosis but comes back as a ghost to haunt her husband. Ryo Munakata is playing Poe, who he describes as trapped in both hope and darkness.

Artistic director Katherine Polaski said the ballet tells the story of Poe’s efforts to save his wife through his writing, set to classical music.

“Many people aren’t totally aware that he wrote many of his short stories and hopes to raise enough money to actually get the medication needed for tuberculosis. But unfortunately, he never could actually get enough funds together to save his wife, Virginia,” she said.

The ballet is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 18. Both shows begin at 7 p.m. at the studio on 821 Fairport Rd. You can get tickets here.