Balsam Bagels back open after health department shutdown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Balsam Bagels in Rochester is back open!

The Monroe County Health Department closed the business last week when it discovered a rodent infestation. The owner of Balsam Bagels says the health department gave him permission to reopen after changes were made.

Some customers might be hesitant to return, but others told us they’re happy to hear the shop is back open.

“I’ve been coming here for years, love their bagels, never had any issues,” says customer Dan Huntington. “I’m happy to support them and glad they’re back open.”

Balsam Bagels posted on Facebook that a pest control specialist helped the store implement “intense prevention measures.”