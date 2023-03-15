Balsam Bagels to reopen on Thursday after being shut down by health department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The owners of Balsam Bagels have confirmed that they will be reopening for business on Thursday. They were closed by the Monroe County Health Department because of a rodent infestation.

Balsam Bagels Facebook account posted the following statement:

To all of our customers, we would like you to know…

After revisiting the store and reviewing the changes made, the Monroe County Health Department greenlighted us for reopening. We will be open starting Thursday, March 16th at 7 a.m.

We would like to reassure our customers and the community, that the entire facility is clean and sanitized.

We’ve introduced new daily, weekly, and monthly cleaning products into our schedule to maintain our facility in its current [clean] state. A certified pest control specialist implemented intense prevention measures and will continue to regularly monitor the space and eliminate issues swiftly, should they arise.

We apologize again to our loyal customers and community- we know we let you down, and we thank you for your patience as we look forward to getting back to business.