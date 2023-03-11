Bands, Irish dancers, and News10NBC march in St. Patrick’s Day Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People dressed in green packed the sidewalks of East Avenue for the 46th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday. The parade features 12 marching bands, Irish dance schools, fire trucks, floats, and the News10NBC family.

The parade started on East and Alexander and went past the Liberty Pole. From there, it turned on Main Street and ended at the corner of Fitzhugh Street. Although the weather was in the mid-30s, that didn’t discourage people from cheering as marchers passed by bars, restaurants, and businesses.

News10NBC marched in the parade, passing by their station on East Avenue while handing out candy. Spectators saw familiar faces including meteorologist Stacey Pensgen, investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke, and morning anchor Briana Collier. They also got to see behind-the-scenes crew marching in the parade, including TV and web producers, sales department employees, and account executives.

The News10NBC family wishes you a happy St. Patrick’s Day.

What a great time at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown #ROC! Great meeting so many awesome people! @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/oaMmFqyDqJ — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) March 11, 2023