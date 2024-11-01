Barn goes up in flames in Town of Ontario

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ONTARIO, N.Y. — Crews battled massive flames at a barn in the Town of Ontario. A viewer sent in a video of the fire in Wayne County, showing heavy smoke coming from the barn and an RV.

The fire happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday on Hopewell Drive about a mile south of 104. Multiple fire companies were called from the surrounding towns to put out the fire. Ambulance services also responded.

News10NBC reached out to the Ontario Fire Department for more information on the cause and to see if anyone was hurt.