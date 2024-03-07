Barnes & Noble now open at Eastview Mall

VICTOR, N.Y. — Eastview Mall just welcomed its newest tenant: Barnes & Noble opened Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

The store celebrated with a ribbon-cutting featuring the author of “Noodle and the No Bones Day,” Jonathan Graziano.

The grand opening celebration will continue though the weekend.

It’s the fifth Barnes & Noble location in the Rochester area. The other four are in Pittsford, Webster, Greece and College Town.