Barry’s Irish Festival in Webster runs all day on Saturday

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Barry’s Irish Festival is bringing the tastes and culture of Ireland to the Rochester community on Saturday. The festival is taking place at the Fireman’s Field in Webster off Ridge Road.

Danny and Jessica Barry opened Barry’s Irish Pub in Webster a few years ago. A few years later, they started hosting a small festival at their home and it’s only gotten bigger over the years.

“It’s a very family-friendly day tomorrow, so we encourage kids to come,” Jessica Barry said. “We have kids ourselves. They’ll be here, running around. So it’s just a great time.”

“The whole day, wire-to-wire, is built for the whole family,” Danny Barry said. “Our three kids will be here. They’re looking forward to greeting all the wee lads and lasses. We have a heavy focus on kids, arts, and crafts.”

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 and kids 16 and under get in for free.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.