Baseball’s Back: Innovative Field welcomes fans for special event Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Innovative Field will be filled with people for the total solar eclipse. But on Friday, people showed up to celebrate baseball.

The annual “Baseball’s Back” celebration happened at Innovative Field Friday after it was postponed last week for weather.

Visitors celebrated the Red Wings’ opening day with free hot dogs, live music and fun games — plus an appearance from the mascots for the Rochester Red Wings.

The team will be back in Rochester on Tuesday for their home opener against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.