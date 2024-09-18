Batavia Downs calls for dachshund owners to enter their dogs into annual race

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Downs is calling all dachshund owners to enter their dogs into its annual race. Up to 80 dachshunds will be racing for the crown of fastest wiener dog in Western New York.

The race takes place on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. The top three finishers in the championship will get free play, food vouchers, and a free hotel stay.

At the race, there will also be family-friendly activities including face painting, balloon artists, magicians, a kettle corn stand, pumpkin decorating, carriage rides, and pony rides. Those events take place from noon to 2 p.m.

If you would like to enter your dachshund in the race, call 585-343-3750 ex 6437 or email atygart@bataviagaming.com.