BATAVIA, N.Y. – A house with two apartments at 14 McKinley Avenue in Batavia is a total loss on Sunday after a 3-alarm fire. One family was living there, an adult and two minors.

Everyone inside the home got out and one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. It is not clear which person that was.

Fire Chief Joshua Graham said wind, along with a fire hydrant that didn’t work, were factors in the house being a total loss.