Batavia man charged after 2-year-old ingests marijuana

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A 2-year-old boy ate chocolate that contained marijuana and was found unconscious several hours later, police said.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, James Zackary Gray, 32, of Batavia had left the chocolate in reach of the child. The boy was found unconscious and was taken to United Medical Memorial Center in Batavia.

Gray was charged Thursday morning with endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear July 11 in Town of Batavia Court.