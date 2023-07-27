Batavia police arrest 3 after shots fired, residence hit

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police arrested three people today on gun and reckless endangerment charges after investigating gunshots fired. Police found that a residence on Dellinger Avenue had been hit by gunfire, though nobody was injured.

Police were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Willow Street at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Police say while they were investigating there, they heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Dellinger Avenue. At both places, they found evidence that a weapon had been fired. They also, with the help of Batavia Police Department pole cameras, developed a description of a vehicle involved, and shared it with surrounding law agencies for help in finding the vehicle and suspects, police said.

Police found four people, all male, walking in the area of Chase Park and North Spruce streets at around 1:11 a.m. They were taken to a business parking lot on East Main Street, where the vehicle was then located, police said. All four were taken into custody; one was released, and the other three — Tmario H. Ayala, 20; Bryson R. Gentile, 18; and a 17-year-old — were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. Ayala and Gentile were arraigned in Batavia City Court and held on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond, or $300,000 partially secured bond. The 17-year-old was arraigned in Youth Part Court and was held on $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

The Batavia Fire Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center assisted police, as did citizens who provided information. anyone with more information about the shootings are asked to contact the City of Batavia Police Detective Bureau at 585-345-6444 or to submit a tip at bataviapolice.org.