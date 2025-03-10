Batavia Police Department remember sergeant who died in line of duty last March

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department took to Facebook Monday to honor and remember Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, a Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed last March in the line of duty.

According to Batavia Police, suspects Michael Elmore and Lindsey Wilcox were escorted out of Batavia Downs Gaming on March 10, 2024 by Sgt. Sanfratello for causing trouble. Officers said that Elmore came back with a metal chain, using it to beat Sgt. Sanfratello.

Officers also said Wilcox hit Sgt. Sanfratello when he was arresting her. Sgt. Sanfratello died at the scene and both Elmore and Wilcox have been sentenced to prison for his death.

On Batavia Police Department’s Facebook, they said “One year ago today, we lost an incredible hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

They also said that they will continue to honor Sgt. Sanfratello and “remember the sacrifice he made to ensure the safety of our community,” saying he was dedicated, selfless and “more than just a dedicated public servant.”

Sgt. Sanfratello, who was 54 years old, served 32 years with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is Batavia Police Department’s Facebook post:

“One year ago today, we lost an incredible hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Sergeant Sanfratello was more than just a dedicated public servant; he was a friend, a mentor, and a beloved member of our community.

Sergeant Sanfratello’s courage, dedication, and selflessness will continue to inspire us all. While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his legacy — the lives he touched, the service he provided, and his unwavering commitment to protecting and serving others.

Today, and every day, we honor Sergeant Sanfratello and remember the sacrifice he made to ensure the safety of our community. We stand with his family, friends, and our fellow officers, holding them close in our hearts.

May we never forget the bravery and the spirit of those who walk the thin blue line, and may Sergeant Sanfratello’s memory live on in each of us.

Rest in peace, Sergeant Sanfratello. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.“