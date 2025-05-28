Batavia Police looking for adult they say may need medical attention

BATAVIA, N.Y. – The Batavia Police Department is asking for help looking for a 35-year-old woman who they say is a vulnerable adult who may need medical attention.

Police say Catherine Chudoba was last seen in the area of South Jackson Street in the City of Batavia and was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. They describe her as about 5’5″ tall and about 140Ibs.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 911 or the Batavia Police Department’s non-emergency number at 585-345-6350.