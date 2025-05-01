Batavia Police looking for missing vulnerable adult

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BATAVIA, N.Y. – The Batavia Police Department is looking for Sandra Dickes, 78, a missing woman with dementia who may need medical attention.

She was last seen in Genesee County on Main Street in Batavia on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

She is 5’5″, 120 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Dickes is driving a white Ford Edge with a New York State license plate number KHG1680 with a Buffalo Bills license plate frame.

She was wearing a light blue jacket, dark gray/black pants, and dark gray shoes.

Information indicates that Dickes was in the village of Bolivar in Alleghany County at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone who knows where Dickes or the car is should contact 911 immediately. The Batavia Police Department can also be reached at 585-345-6350.