Batavia Police officer injured during traffic stop

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia Police officer was injured while he was helping a Genesee County sheriff’s deputy take a man into custody after a traffic stop. This happened Saturday, March 2, on East Main Street in Batavia.

Aaron J. Fix, 50, of Batavia, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. Batavia Police say Fix resisted arrest when the deputy and officer were trying to take him into custody. The officer was injured, and a piece of the deputy’s equipment was damaged.

Fix was arraigned in CAP Court and released. He is due back in court on March 12. The incident remains under investigation, and additional charges may be filed.