Batavia Walmart evacuated after man threatens gun and steals several Nintendo Switch gaming consoles

BATAVIA, N.Y. – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office tells us a man entered a Walmart in Batavia, on Veterans Memorial Drive, and stole multiple Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.

The man also smashed the glass display case and told store employees he had a gun, though he did not display one.

The Walmart was evacuated and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.