Batavia woman killed, 2 others severely injured, in Genesee County crash

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Batavia woman was killed and two other people were severely injured in a two-vehicle crash today on Route 5 in Pembroke.

Nikki Stonebraker, 34, of Batavia was driving a 2007 Ford Freestyle east on Route 5 when she crossed over the yellow line and hit a 2013 Dodge Caravan heading west, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Stonebraker was pronounced dead at the scene by a Genesee County coroner. The driver and passenger of the Caravan were taken to Erie County Medical Center with severe injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.