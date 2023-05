STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. – On May 5, 2023, Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Darren J. Ollis, 52, of Mitchellsville Hill Road, Bath. They allege that Ollis forcibly touched the intimate parts of, and strangled a person under the age of 17 years old.

Ollis was charged with strangulation, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.  He was arraigned, and released.