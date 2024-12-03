Battling the opioid epidemic: City urges community participation in comprehensive survey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is launching a community-wide survey to examine the impact of the opioid epidemic in the city.

The survey focuses on quality of life, barriers to care, overdose prevention, and the impact on family. All city residents are encouraged to participate in the anonymous survey here through Feb. 2025.

Rochester’s Neighborhood Ambassador Program has facilitated community input sessions on the impact of the opioid epidemic. Upcoming community input sessions are:

Northwest Community Input Meeting: 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Cameron Community Ministries, 48 Cameron St.

6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Cameron Community Ministries, 48 Cameron St. Southeast Community Input Meeting: 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 534 Oxford St.

Information from the survey and input sessions will steer efforts to address the opioid epidemic and help define the way the city will spend its share of state opioid settlement funds, which will be $3.8 million by 2025.