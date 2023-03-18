BBB investigating complaints filed against snowplow contracting company

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. Customers of a local snow plow service are feeling angry and frustrated after the company they hired to clear their driveways left them out in the cold.

A Wayne County snow plow contractor is under investigation for taking money for snow plow contracts and then failing to show up when the snow came down. News10NBC spoke with a Williamson homeowner who says Chad Brockman of Brock’s Contracting only showed up to plow her yard once after signing a contract. And she’s not alone.

News10NBC did some checking, and according to the Better Business Bureau, at least two complaints have been filed against Brockman and his company. We also discovered there are five small claims against Brockman in Webster and Wayne County.

Williamson homeowner Kristin Edwards says initially she was concerned with Chad Brockman’s safety when he stopped showing up to her home.

“I was actually very understanding at first,” Edwards said. “I was just worried about him, if he was OK because driving snow plows sometimes is pretty dangerous. So I just wanted to get an estimated time when he’d be here and I just got nothing.”

Edwards signed the contract with Brockman for the rest of the winter season. Brockman demanded cash upfront.

“He came out,” Edwards said. “We signed a contract. He wanted cash so we gave him cash, so we gave him cash. He showed up one time and that was it. And then when we messaged him over and over again, there was just no response at all.”

Better Business Bureau Spokesperson Melanie McGovern said consumers should always do their homework before signing with any contractor.

“You should start this process back in September,” McGovern said. “You should get three bids. Everything in writing. Do not pay for the whole season upfront. Know exactly what you are paying for. Are you paying for the plow, or are you paying for the season?”

McGovern says sticking with businesses that have BBB accreditation is always a safe bet because there are processes in place to protect the consumer.

“It is a process that we have had for years,” McGovern said. “And there are times when the business will ignore that. And that’s when you see that ‘F’ rating on a company on our website. Ignoring a complaint only lowers your letter grade. Resolving the complaint keeps you where you are.”

That is advice Edwards hopes all New Yorkers will take into consideration when hiring a snow plow next season.