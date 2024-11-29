BBB warns people about text messages for Thruway toll scam

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As millions of people travel home from Thanksgiving over the next few days, the Better Business Bureau is warning drivers to look out for a recent Thruway toll scam.

The bureau says the scam comes as a text message with the title NY Toll Services. It claims that an invoice is due. The BBB says don’t believe it.

“Basically, the scammer will send a text message to somebody in New York State claiming they have a balance they need to pay for toll fees and then it prompts them to click on a link and share their bank account information,” said Katarina Schmieder with the BBB. “I’ve spoken to people who have lost over a thousand dollars sharing that information.”

The BBB says to always report a suspicious message you may receive and to never share any personal information.