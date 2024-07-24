‘Be careful, love you’: Sister of man killed on Sodus Bay recalls their last conversation

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. – Rodney Bundschuh was known as the rock of the family.

His sister, Rhonda Colacino, says he was a wonderful son, brother, and uncle, and a devoted friend. The two were very close, and loved busting each others’ chops.

In his free time, Rodney loved riding his cigar-style speedboat. On Sunday, he posted a video of his time on the water.

Hours later, he went missing on Sodus Bay.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Rodney and his girlfriend Judi A. Bonk-Guy, 57, of Victor, were ejected from the boat Sunday night. She was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she remains in guarded condition.

But deputies couldn’t find Rodney – and nearly 24 agonizing hours passed before his body was recovered.

Colacino recalls learning her brother was missing and presumed dead.

“I was on my floor. I’m screaming, ‘No!’ I came out my front door, I looked up at God, and I said, ‘No!'”

She had spoken to her brother just the night before.

“He butt dialed me and he said, ‘Disregard’ and I said, ‘You okay? Be careful, love you,” she says.

Now, she is coping through faith and love and with the help of a strong support team.

“What brings me comfort is that we are only temporary separated,” she says. “My brother is with the Lord right now, and with my dad and many others [whom] we’ve lost.”

Colacino says Judy is facing a long recovery. Meanwhile, deputies are still looking into what caused the pair to go overboard.