BEE-A-HERO Day, fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House, is Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — BEE-A-HERO Day, a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House, is on Wednesday. News10NBC and 92.5 WBEE will cover the fundraiser.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a home for families as their children receive medical care in the Rochester area. The charity also provides families with transportation and meals so families can focus on their children. The Ronald McDonald House has locations within Golisano Children’s Hospital, Unity Hospital, and URMC Mental Health and Wellness.

The fundraiser runs from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. You can donate by clicking here, texting RMHCR to 844-211-5414, or calling (585) 559-4376 (HERO).

Last year, BEE-A-HERO Day raised more than $20,000. Last October, News10NBC reported on how the Ronald McDonald House impacted a family.