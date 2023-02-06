Beetlejuice comes to RBTL next week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The hit broadway musical Beetlejuice, based on the Tim-Burton film, is coming to the Rochester Broadway Theatre League next week.
The hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
The show opens on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and you can get tickets here. Tickets range from $38 – $90. Here’s the full schedule:
- Tuesday – 7:30PM
- Wednesday – 7:30PM
- Thursday – 7:30PM
- Friday – 8:00PM
- Saturday – 2:00PM & 8:00PM
- Sunday – 1:00PM & 6:30PM