Behind the Curtain: ‘we are continuous’ onstage now at Geva Theatre Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. we are continuous, a new play by Geva Theatre Center Playwright in Residence Harrison David Rivers, explores a complex relationship between a mother and son as they navigate news that rocks the foundation of their relationship.

News10NBC’s Emily Putnam sat down with Rivers for a candid conversation about what inspired him to create the moving new piece.

“It’s funny, it’s sad, it’s touching, it’s sort of all the things,” said Rivers. As an autobiographical look at his relationship with his own mother, the play is also deeply personal.

”I’m gay, and I was diagnosed with HIV in 2018. And those two things have been difficult for my family to process and especially my mother,” said Rivers. “And so this play is a bit of me trying to unpack that.”

As anyone familiar with complicated parent-child relationships can attest, there are highs and lows, and Rivers says you’ll see both in the play. The tumultuousness is only exacerbated by the arrival of life-changing news.

”In order to sort of process that news, [he] has to go back to the beginning of the relationship with his mother, and they have to process a whole bunch of things together,” said Rivers. “So you get to see sort of the good the bad and the ugly, and I think ultimately the hope.”

The play also serves as a reminder of how the arts can be a powerful tool to help us reconnect and heal, as it did for Rivers and his mom.

“We’re in a great place these days, but the play I think has been a really huge part of that improvement in our relationship,” said Rivers. “If I’m honest about it, then somebody else is going to go ‘Yeah, me too’ and maybe that will open up avenues for communication for them. So, I think that’s a way in which art can help transform.”

we are continuous opens on Saturday, March 25 and runs through April 9 on Geva’s Fielding Stage. Click here for more information and tickets.