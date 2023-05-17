Behind the scenes at the PGA Championship
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Newscasts may look seamless on your TV, but they take a lot of work.
That’s especially the case when they’re done remotely, like during the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
News10NBC began planning our coverage months ago. Our team held weekly meetings on logistics and staffing and story angles.
News10NBC anchors and reporters are at the golf course every day – and so are members of our engineering and creative services departments.
Back at the station, producers are building shows with lots of moving parts.
Everyone is firing on all cylinders and we’re fueled by coffee and carbs and pop. (Not soda).
Despite the hours of planning, the lugging of equipment to the golf course, and the long days, we love what we do and pride ourselves on bringing you the best coverage possible.
Take a look at how we are covering PGA Week: