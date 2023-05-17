Behind the scenes at the PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Newscasts may look seamless on your TV, but they take a lot of work.

That’s especially the case when they’re done remotely, like during the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

News10NBC began planning our coverage months ago. Our team held weekly meetings on logistics and staffing and story angles.

News10NBC anchors and reporters are at the golf course every day – and so are members of our engineering and creative services departments.

Back at the station, producers are building shows with lots of moving parts.

Everyone is firing on all cylinders and we’re fueled by coffee and carbs and pop. (Not soda).

Despite the hours of planning, the lugging of equipment to the golf course, and the long days, we love what we do and pride ourselves on bringing you the best coverage possible.

Take a look at how we are covering PGA Week:

⁦@whec_bdavidsen⁩ and I are ready for day ✌🏻 of the #pgachampionship at Oak Hill. A bit windy out here today! Tune in starting at 4! We’ll have live coverage through 7:30. pic.twitter.com/OM3Dbx0dKo — Stacey Pensgen (@WHEC_SPensgen) May 16, 2023

What the viewers see be what we see. pic.twitter.com/FsTPg9znPK — Brett Davidsen (@whec_bdavidsen) May 16, 2023

It’s the ⁦@news10nbc⁩ ⁦@PGAChampionship⁩ dream team! The faces behind the cameras who make us look good 👍🏻 ⁦@whec_bdavidsen⁩ pic.twitter.com/gb572lDmjx — Stacey Pensgen (@WHEC_SPensgen) May 15, 2023

@news10nbc PGA Question of the Day action shot courtesy of Pat Kelly.

This was Monday.

Today’s question will be: “since watching the golfers practice, what have you learned?” pic.twitter.com/jSUj9rzX69 — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) May 17, 2023

Here is the @news10nbc Question of the Day at the PGA.

Watch the answers we got at 5:30 including from a NY Jets fan who clearly doesn’t know how to eat wings. pic.twitter.com/EbexdpTFeU — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) May 16, 2023

Thousands of fans are getting inspired by golfers they watch every week. I think the golfers will be inspired by the 11 year old from Fairport who got inside the ropes today.

Starting on @news10nbc @ 4 you'll meet Jack Harrison. Oak Hill special guest. Golf fan. Cancer survivor. pic.twitter.com/D8i4MD1iy2 — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) May 15, 2023



Day three and the final day of practice rounds at the #PGAChampionship. ⛳️



Chilly early but not standing in the way of a decent crowd piling up. pic.twitter.com/10tALniH5t — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) May 17, 2023

Before the spring, University Prep in Rochester didn’t even have a golf team.



A few months later, and they’re @OakHill_Grounds watching the @PGAChampionship.



Hear more about what they took away from today at 5:30 and 11 on @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/zfrJnAnWeI — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) May 16, 2023