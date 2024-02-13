Behind-the-scenes look at how Hedonist Artisan Chocolates is preparing for Valentine’s Day

News10NBC’s Briana Collier speaks with Jennifer Posey, the owner of Hedonist Artisan Chocolates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Valentine’s Day is Wednesday. Some local businesses are busy as the Rochester community plans something special for their loved ones.

Jennifer Posey, the owner of Hedonist Artisan Chocolates on South Avenue, spoke live on News10NBC TODAY about how the store is getting ready. The store’s Valentine’s Day-themed gifts include heart-shaped chocolate boxes and salted caramels. Every year, a local artist puts designs on the store’s salted caramels and this year’s designs include the Flower City logo. You can see her interviews here: