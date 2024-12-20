Behind-the-scenes of Pete’s Holiday Lights Display in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — A Webster resident went all out for the holiday season, creating a massive display on Bay Road with 200,000 lights and homemade decorations for PVC pipes.
News10NBC photojournalist Dan Maur took a tour of Pete’s Holiday Lights Display. The display also includes donation boxes for charities including the American Heart Association. See the behind-the-scenes of the display with the video in this story.