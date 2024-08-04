‘Believing it’s possible’: Chris Lillis, Olympic gold medalist, mentors future Olympians at Bristol Mountain camp

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRISTOL, N.Y. — An Olympic training camp was hosted at Bristol Mountain on Saturday and Sunday. The Project Gold Freestyle Aerial Camp featured Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis alongside the U.S. Ski Team.

The camp’s goal is to provide training and inspire the next generation of Olympic hopefuls, including many from Rochester and the Bristol Mountain Freestyle Team. The camp targets top potential freestyle aerial skiers setting their sights on the 2034 Winter Olympics. They’ll have the opportunity to learn from the very best in the sport.

“We try and get them to believe in themselves in that path for a future Olympic game. So that’s the biggest key for young kids that wanna pursue the Olympics is really believing it’s possible for them. So all week in addition mixed with the coaching I’ve also showed them videos of myself. I’m a former member of the Bristol Freestyle Team, I grew up right here in Rochester. And these kids look just like I did when I was 12 and 13 years old,” Lillis said.

The 2034 Winter Olympics will be held in Park City, Utah.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.