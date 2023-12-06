Beloved animatronics, decorations from old Sibley Department Store make a return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A once-popular destination for thousands during the holiday season is making its return.

Families from Monroe County would flock to Sibley’s Department Store to experience the holidays at whole new level. Nostalgic animatronics and decorations from the store, once beloved by Rochesterians, will be back at Sibley Square.

The Mercantile on Main will host an unveiling of the restored characters and displays on December 8 at 4 p.m. — with Mayor Malik Evans and County Executive Adam Bello as guest speakers.

Can’t make it there? News10NBC will be live streaming the reveal.