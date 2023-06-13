First Alert Weather: Beneficial rain Monday with a little more on the way

Many spots picked up at least a half inch of rain on Monday.

While the steadiest rain is done for the week, we’ll see a few more chances to pick up a little more moisture later this week.

We’ll see some clearing behind our cold front, which will lead to some sunshine, especially Tuesday morning.

Clouds tend to fill back in later Tuesday afternoon, with some scattered showers by Tuesday evening. Rain picks up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, before tapering to scattered showers Wednesday afternoon. Some thunder is also possible. We’ll see some lingering showers on Thursday, followed by a drying trend Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will fall back to slightly cooler than average readings in the lower 70s and upper 60s through much of this week, then warm back through the 70s for Father’s Day weekend, and 80s return to the forecast as we head into next week.