Benefit and celebration of life concert held for victims of Kodak Center crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Family and friends of Justina Hughes and Josh Orr who died after the tragic crash outside the kodak center in January held a benefit and celebration of life concert in Coneseus on Sunday.

Mickela Casler said it was important for her to find a way to celebrate the life of her friend Justina Hughes in the way she would have wanted.

“Being able to celebrate and have an uplifting happy environment to do so I think is a good way to heal the heart and, ya know, it’s all community, family, and friends,” Casler said.

Hughes and Josh Orr were taking an Uber home from a concert at the Kodak Center on New Year’s Day when police say Michael Avery intentionally drove his SUV filled with gasoline cans into their Uber – killing them both.



Avery struck a number of pedestrians as well, one of whom, Dawn Revette, later died.

William Ouweleen of Vinter Onedha Vinyards said he was happy to host friends who came together to lift up their families and honor their lives.

“A lot of our friends are musicians and we love music, so we turned our sacramental wine warehouse into a dance hall and we do charity events, and sadly, a lot of people have passed tragically so we do celebrations of life for them,” Ouweleen said.

Ouweleen said there is nothing more he’d rather do than bring people together.

“It was an opportunity to for us to let them know that, even strangers, we all feel their loss and we want to bring the community together,” Ouweleen said.