Bergen couple gets help with donating generator to drive for hurricane relief

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Donations are pouring in from our community to help people recovering in Asheville, North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin did her part, helping a generator to start its journey to Asheville after a couple decided to donate it.

Donna Powers and her husband Robert had a generator taking up space in their garage in Bergen. They decided to donate it to a family in need hit hardest by the hurricane but didn’t know how to get it to Asheville.

“We just recently had this Generack put in and so we had this generator that was in the garage and I thought well somebody needs this generator down in North Carolina but I didn’t have a way of getting there,” Donna Powers said.

News10NBC told them about a donation supply drive for victims of Hurricane Helene that the Town of Webster Parks and Recreation is having. We loaded the generator in a news car and took it roughly 40 miles to Webster.

Many neighbors were dropping off supplies while Marsha Augustin was there.

“Trucks are coming from Pennsylvania and we are going to be loading all of our supplies Wednesday morning,” said Chris Bilow, Town of Webster Parks and Recreation Commissioner.

“We wanted to chip in as well and do whatever we could for our fellow Americans,” said Sarah Mastrella, a Webster neighbor.

“It kind of sucks and I hope these people really feel blessed,” said Max Sylvester, another Webster neighbor.

Tuesday at 9 p.m. is the deadline to drop off supplies for the Webster supply drive. Trucks will pick up the supplies on Wednesday morning and they will arrive by the end of the week.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.