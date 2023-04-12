Best Seat In The House: Aladdin on stage now at RBTL

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The national tour of Aladdin is on stage now at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League.

More than three decades after Aladdin first flew into families’ hearts on a magic carpet, the story continues to enchant people of all ages. The cast of this touring production calls it the “aged up” version of a classic Disney film.

Adi Roy, who stars in the title role, explains why this version is not just for kids.

“We like to call it the ‘aged up’ version of Aladdin,” said Roy. “There’s a lot more depth given to these characters, so it’s just a lot more real, and it’s definitely been fun to play as an adult now.”

For fans of the original 1992 Disney film, the story remains the same for the most part, but there are a few changes.

“One of the biggest differences is that there’s no Abu,” said Roy. “Instead Abu has been replaced with these three friends of Aladdin.”

Like Abu, the three new characters help Aladdin carry out his hijinks throughout the show. You’ll also hear some new additions to the music, including songs that didn’t make the cut for the film.

“There are many other songs that were supposed to be in the original movie that were added into this show, just so that we could get a little more depth for each of the characters,” said Roy.

You might be wondering – how do you take things like a flying carpet and a magic genie and make it work for live theatre?

“Our team is so insanely amazing, that they’ve figured out a way to bring special effects and just that magic to everywhere and made it able to tour,” said Roy.

It’s a timeless, coming-of-age love story that is sure to make audiences’ wishes come true.

“It’s basically Aladdin trying to figure himself out while also trying to get Jasmine to fall in love with him,” said Roy. “And in all of that business, Aladdin learns a lot about himself and I think he betters himself throughout the show.”

The show runs at RBTL’s Auditorium Theater from Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 16. Click here to purchase tickets.