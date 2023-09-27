Best Seat In The House: Frozen on stage now at West Herr Auditorium Theater

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s season started Tuesday night with the opening of the hit Broadway musical “Frozen”.

This is the first touring Broadway show presented at the theater since it added “West Herr” to its name. The musical is based on the 2013 Disney film of the same name. It’s a story about the power of love between two sisters, and it’s on stage through October 8.

”There’s a lot of fairy tales out there where it’s like ‘and they lived happily ever after, the prince and the princess,’ but ‘Frozen’ is – it’s not that,” said actor Dominic Dorset. ”You’re gonna get good acting, you’re gonna get good singing and dancing and whatnot, but you’re also gonna get just magnificent special effects that really only Disney can pull off. It’s a Disney show so that comes with all things Disney and they love to put on a really magical experience for the audience.”

The stage adaptation features all of the beloved characters from the movie – Elsa, Anna, Olaf the snowman, Sven the reindeer, and Dorset’s character, Kristoff.

“He’s a role model to me, and I think that’s really a treat when you get to play a character that you respect and look up to a lot,” said Dorset. ”I love the reindeer relationship that he has, of course. There’s no Kristoff without Sven.”

There’s a bit of on-stage magic with Sven the reindeer – he’s one character played by two actors.

“They are inside of this magnificent puppet that’s the size of an actual reindeer, I don’t know how else to explain it, you’ll just have to come see it to believe it,” said Dorset.

While there are plenty of similarities to the film, if you go, you’ll notice some major differences from the movie adaptation. The stage version has a dozen new songs that were not featured in the movie.

Emily Putnam: ”I have to ask… do you ever get sick of hearing ‘Let It Go’?

Dominic Dorset: “You know… I can’t say that I do, because our Elsa, Caroline Bowmen, is just phenomenal and she’s bringing down the house every night. It’s the closer of Act One, I won’t throw any spoilers in there but there are some pretty magnificent things that happen during that number.”

