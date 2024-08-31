Beyond Brazen fest in Victor raises money for domestic violence survivors’ retreat

VICTOR, N.Y. — A fundraiser for survivors of domestic violence was held Saturday morning in Victor — the first Beyond Brazen festival.

The funds raised go toward scholarships for the annual survivors retreat, focused on holistic health, wellness, and mental health treatment.

The festival in Victor Municipal Park included food, live music, carnival games for kids, vendors, resource information tables and more.

“One of the main components of healing is community and connection for survivors, so providing these retreats is really essential to help people feel connected to themselves to others,” said Jessica Cary, president and founder of Beyond Brazen.