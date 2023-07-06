Boy, 16, hit by truck while riding bicycle in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A boy, 16, was flown to the hospital after a pickup truck struck him on his bicycle in Canandaigua Wednesday.

Canandaigua Police responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the crash on North Main Street near Howell Street. Officers say the bicyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet and abruptly entered a crosswalk when he was hit. The truck driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

A Mercy Flight took the teen to Strong Hospital to treat a head injury. Police, the Canandaigua Emergency Squad, and the Canandaigua Fire Department responded to the crash.