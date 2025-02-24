Bicyclist, 17, hit and killed in Genesee County

ALABAMA, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy has died after being hit by an SUV while riding his bicycle in Genesee County on Sunday evening.

The teen died at the scene of the crash on Tesnow Road in the Town of Alabama around 6:40 p.m. Genesee County sheriff’s deputies have identified the teen as Arthur Breton III, 17, of Corfu.

Deputies say the driver and Breton were heading in the same direction on the road and the driver didn’t see the bicycle while going up a hill. The impact threw Breton off his bicycle and he landed on the shoulder of the road.

The driver and her son performed first aid while waiting for emergency crews to arrive. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash. Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as a factor.