Bicyclist, 42, injured in Canandaigua crash

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A 42-year-old bicyclist is recovering after getting hit by a car in Canandaigua on Saturday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on North Main Street near Gregg Terrace. Canandaigua Police say the bicyclist, Jeremy Bagley, crossed into the left lane in front of the car that struck him as both were traveling in the same direction on North Main Street.

An ambulance took Bagley to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua NY. Police didn’t issue any tickets.