Bicyclist critically hurt in e-bike accident in Parma

PARMA, N.Y. — A bicyclist was been brought to the hospital with critical injuries after hitting a mailbox on Manitou Road in Parma.

An electric-powered bike struck a mailbox near 862 Manitou Road, according to Brian Gebo with the North Greece Fire Department. The man riding the bike was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Monroe Ambulance with a head injury after being tended to by first responders. According to Gebo, his injuries are critical

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. News10NBC has a crew on the way and will share more information as it becomes available.