Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y, — A man has died after being hit by a car Saturday morning while riding a bicycle.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the 79-year-old bicyclist died in a crash involving a car near the corner of Bronson Hill Road, East Lake Road and Big Tree Road (Route 15). There was no immediate word Saturday night on how the crash happened, but the Sheriff’s Office says it was not criminal in nature. The Sheriff’s Office says all the information will be released on Monday.