Bicyclist dies after getting hit by car in Sparta

SPARTA, N.Y. — A bicyclist died after a car struck her on Groveland Station Road near Hammond Road in the Town of Sparta.

The crash happened on Friday morning and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the victim on Wednesday. Patricia Moonen, 67 of Groveland, was dead when deputies arrived at the scene just after 7:30 a.m.

Deputies say the car was traveling south when it struck moonen from behind. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash. Dansville Ambulance, Sparta Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, and New York State Police also responded to the crash.