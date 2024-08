ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car while riding a bike on Hudson Avenue near Route 104. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say the man, who is homeless, was hit and then dragged underneath the car. Police and fire crews lifted the car off the man and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He is now in stable condition. The driver is not facing charges.