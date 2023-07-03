Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit with SUV in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while riding his bike in Henrietta.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Jefferson Road and West Henrietta Road.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the striking vehicle stayed at the scene. They also say the SUV was heading north on West Henrietta Road while the bicyclist was heading east on Jefferson Road at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.