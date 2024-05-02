Bicyclist injured while riding on Mt. Read Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 64-year-old bicyclist from the city was hit by a car on Mt. Read Boulevard by Campbell Street at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The bicyclist was riding north on Mt. Read attempting to get into the center turning lane and did not yield to the vehicle in the lane next to him. The bike hit the vehicle on the front passenger corner causing damage and minor injuries to the bike operator who was taken to Strong Hospital with minor injuries to the lower part of his body.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from the city was not injured.