GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police say a 50-year-old bicyclist was hit by a vehicle that left the scene on Wednesday.

Officers say the bicyclist was crossing Latta Road near Long Pond Road in the north side of Greece when he was struck. Police responded to the hit-and-run just after 6:45 p.m.

Officers say the bicyclist was shaken up and taken to URMC to be evaluated. Police are investigating and still looking for the driver.