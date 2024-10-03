Biden administration moving forward with student loan forgiveness, for now

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Millions of Americans could see student loan relief.

According to CNBC, U.S. District Judge Randall Hall is letting a temporary restraining order against the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan expire — allowing President Biden to move forward with the plan.

This comes just over a month out from the Presidential Election.

The new plan was announced in April, after the Supreme Court rejected Biden’s first attempt at student loan relief in 2022. This newest program aimed grant partial forgiveness to over 20 million Americans.

The plan would forgive student debt for four groups of borrowers:

Borrowers who owe more than originally borrowed

Borrowers who have been in repayment for decades

Students at schools with a low financial value

Those qualified for loan forgiveness under an existing program but have not applied for it yet